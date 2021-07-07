SushiSwap Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $306.36 Million (SUSHI)

SushiSwap (CURRENCY:SUSHI) traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 7th. SushiSwap has a market cap of $1.09 billion and approximately $306.36 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SushiSwap coin can currently be bought for about $8.59 or 0.00025739 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SushiSwap has traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002999 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.44 or 0.00058242 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003353 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00018704 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002998 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $311.70 or 0.00933809 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000349 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00045140 BTC.

About SushiSwap

SushiSwap (SUSHI) is a coin. Its launch date was August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 227,153,303 coins and its circulating supply is 127,244,443 coins. SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @SushiSwap . The official website for SushiSwap is sushiswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “SushiSwap is designed to be an evolution of #Uniswap with $SUSHI tokenomics. SushiSwap protocol better aligns incentives for network participants by introducing revenue-sharing & network effects to the popular AMM model. “

Buying and Selling SushiSwap

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SushiSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SushiSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SushiSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

