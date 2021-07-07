SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Expected to Post Earnings of $6.44 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) will post earnings of $6.44 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for SVB Financial Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $8.10 and the lowest is $5.41. SVB Financial Group posted earnings per share of $4.42 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will report full-year earnings of $28.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $26.81 to $33.55. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $26.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $24.64 to $38.73. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow SVB Financial Group.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $10.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.94 by $3.09. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 34.63% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 69.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $650.00 to $725.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Truist upped their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $605.00 to $625.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $570.13.

NASDAQ SIVB opened at $550.01 on Wednesday. SVB Financial Group has a 1 year low of $199.70 and a 1 year high of $608.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $29.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $570.36.

In other SVB Financial Group news, CAO Karen Hon sold 127 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $551.85, for a total transaction of $70,084.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Philip C. Cox sold 131 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $584.70, for a total transaction of $76,595.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,002,271.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,464 shares of company stock valued at $5,474,109 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,404,343 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,174,247,000 after buying an additional 151,778 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,969,463 shares of the bank’s stock worth $972,245,000 after buying an additional 10,747 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,699,232 shares of the bank’s stock worth $838,842,000 after buying an additional 59,569 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt raised its stake in SVB Financial Group by 4.2% in the first quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 1,236,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $610,411,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in SVB Financial Group by 436.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,193,040 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $588,958,000 after purchasing an additional 970,591 shares in the last quarter. 89.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

Recommended Story: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SVB Financial Group (SIVB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.