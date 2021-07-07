Swarm City (SWT) Price Tops $0.0455 on Major Exchanges

Swarm City (CURRENCY:SWT) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 7th. Swarm City has a market capitalization of $388,283.50 and $66.00 worth of Swarm City was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Swarm City coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0455 or 0.00000134 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Swarm City has traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002945 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.89 or 0.00058545 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003331 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00018764 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002946 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $315.82 or 0.00929647 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000352 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.26 or 0.00044909 BTC.

Swarm City Profile

Swarm City is a coin. It launched on March 19th, 2017. Swarm City’s total supply is 8,536,073 coins. The official message board for Swarm City is medium.com/swarm-city-times . Swarm City’s official website is swarm.city . Swarm City’s official Twitter account is @SwarmCityDApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Swarm City is /r/SwarmCityDApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Swarm City is a Blockchain-based ride sharing dapp (Decentralized application). Swarm City is a rebrand from Arcade City. The Swarm City token (SWT) has been created with the purpose of functioning within the Swarm City environment. Only SWT will be accepted in the Swarm City ecosystem, so any ARC token holders who wish to interact with the Swarm City platform will need to exchange their ARC for SWT. “

Swarm City Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm City directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swarm City should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swarm City using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

