Symrise (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) Hits New 1-Year High at $35.86

Shares of Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $35.86 and last traded at $35.83, with a volume of 25181 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.11.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SYIEY shares. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Symrise in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Symrise in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Symrise from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Symrise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Symrise in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 3.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.73 and a beta of 0.81.

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flavors, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

