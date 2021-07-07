Synalloy (NASDAQ:SYNL) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Synalloy Co. (NASDAQ:SYNL) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $10.25. Synalloy shares last traded at $10.05, with a volume of 4,434 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $92.48 million, a P/E ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.96.

Synalloy (NASDAQ:SYNL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $69.78 million for the quarter. Synalloy had a negative net margin of 9.95% and a negative return on equity of 1.10%.

In other news, Director John P. Schauerman acquired 7,007 shares of Synalloy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.81 per share, with a total value of $68,738.67. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 49,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $490,352.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Privet Fund Management Llc acquired 14,737 shares of Synalloy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.06 per share, for a total transaction of $148,254.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 36,744 shares of company stock worth $375,543 in the last three months. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYNL. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Synalloy by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 178,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Synalloy by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 137,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 27,600 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Synalloy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Synalloy by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 82,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Synalloy by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. 21.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Synalloy (NASDAQ:SYNL)

Synalloy Corporation manufactures and sells metals and specialty chemicals in the United States and internationally. The company's Metals segment offers stainless steel, galvanized, and other alloy pipes and tubes under the BRISMET trade name; liquid storage solutions and separation equipment; and ornamental stainless steel tubes under the ASTI trade name, as well as distributes seamless carbon pipes and tubes.

