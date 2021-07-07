Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Shares Purchased by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 319,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,789 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of Synchrony Financial worth $12,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,149,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,722,000 after acquiring an additional 7,748 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,241,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,479,000 after buying an additional 339,623 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,786,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,821,008,000 after buying an additional 3,460,644 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 64,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,617,000 after buying an additional 2,452 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 6,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SYF opened at $47.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.82. Synchrony Financial has a 12-month low of $21.04 and a 12-month high of $50.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.35.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 13.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 25th that allows the company to buyback $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is currently 33.85%.

In related news, insider Carol Juel sold 8,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $432,178.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.77.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

