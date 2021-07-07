Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) CFO Sells $59,400.00 in Stock

Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) CFO Jason M. Meggs sold 660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $59,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,466,690. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Syneos Health stock traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $91.90. The stock had a trading volume of 693,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,060,345. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a PE ratio of 48.56 and a beta of 1.83. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.26 and a 1-year high of $92.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.65.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 4.44%. On average, research analysts expect that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYNH. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Syneos Health in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Syneos Health in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Syneos Health by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Syneos Health in the first quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Syneos Health in the first quarter valued at $219,000. 91.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on SYNH. Mizuho upped their price target on Syneos Health from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Syneos Health from $88.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Syneos Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.50.

Syneos Health Company Profile

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various services spanning Phases I to IV of clinical development, including full service global studies, as well as individual service offerings, such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

