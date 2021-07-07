Synergy CHC (OTCMKTS:SNYR) Stock Price Up 15.8%

Synergy CHC Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNYR)’s share price rose 15.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. Approximately 15,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 52,629 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.04.

About Synergy CHC (OTCMKTS:SNYR)

Synergy CHC Corp., a consumer health care and beauty company, markets and distributes various consumer branded products primarily in the health and wellness industry in North America. The company offers FOCUSfactor, a brain-health nutritional supplement that includes a proprietary blend of brain supporting vitamins, minerals, antioxidants, and other nutrients; Hand MD, an anti-aging skincare line formulated for the hands; and Flat Tummy brand products, including tea, shakes, lollipops, and supplements, as well as apparel, a mobile App and exercise accessories.

Featured Article: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Synergy CHC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synergy CHC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.