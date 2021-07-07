Syntax Stratified U.S. Total Market Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:SHUS) Trading 0.2% Higher

Syntax Stratified U.S. Total Market Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:SHUS) shares traded up 0.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $40.06 and last traded at $40.06. 1 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 215,580 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.99.

Recommended Story: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Syntax Stratified U.S. Total Market Hedged ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syntax Stratified U.S. Total Market Hedged ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.