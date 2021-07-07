Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) Position Reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 663,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,967 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 1.07% of Syros Pharmaceuticals worth $4,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SYRS. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $114,000. HighVista Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $119,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $120,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $152,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,803 shares during the period.

Syros Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $327.23 million, a PE ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 8.28 and a current ratio of 8.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.65. Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.75 and a 52 week high of $15.65.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.32. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 462.00% and a negative return on equity of 92.51%. The firm had revenue of $4.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

SYRS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 24th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatments for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. The company's lead product candidates are SY-1425, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in Phase II clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and phase III clinical trial for patents with myelodysplastic syndrome; SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors; and SY-2101, a novel oral form of arsenic trioxide for treating patients with acute promyelocytic leukemia.

