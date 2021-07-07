Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 663,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,967 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 1.07% of Syros Pharmaceuticals worth $4,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SYRS. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 115,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 9,005 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,325,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,082,000 after acquiring an additional 15,692 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 3,803 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $267,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $941,000.

Shares of SYRS stock opened at $5.29 on Wednesday. Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.75 and a twelve month high of $15.65. The company has a quick ratio of 8.28, a current ratio of 8.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $327.23 million, a P/E ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.65.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.32. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 462.00% and a negative return on equity of 92.51%. The firm had revenue of $4.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SYRS. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatments for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. The company's lead product candidates are SY-1425, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in Phase II clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and phase III clinical trial for patents with myelodysplastic syndrome; SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors; and SY-2101, a novel oral form of arsenic trioxide for treating patients with acute promyelocytic leukemia.

