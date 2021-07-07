Tailwind International Acquisition (NYSE:TWNI) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Tailwind International Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TWNI) shares rose 0.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.68 and last traded at $9.67. Approximately 250,945 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 607% from the average daily volume of 35,480 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.64.

About Tailwind International Acquisition (NYSE:TWNI)

Tailwind International Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

