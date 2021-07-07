Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Sold by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $12,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,160,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $453,709,000 after acquiring an additional 68,675 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,072 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 9,932 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,851 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 36,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,967,000 after acquiring an additional 2,515 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSM opened at $120.05 on Wednesday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52-week low of $60.68 and a 52-week high of $142.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.25. The firm has a market cap of $622.59 billion, a PE ratio of 33.25, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.90.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.86% and a return on equity of 29.55%. The company had revenue of $12.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.83 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.3917 per share. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 42.18%.

TSM has been the subject of several research reports. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.00.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

