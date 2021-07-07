Tapmydata Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $132,486.00 (TAP)

Tapmydata (CURRENCY:TAP) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 7th. One Tapmydata coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0748 or 0.00000224 BTC on popular exchanges. Tapmydata has a market cap of $837,076.03 and $132,486.00 worth of Tapmydata was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Tapmydata has traded down 3.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.48 or 0.00396449 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003283 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00015069 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001563 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $509.89 or 0.01525860 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000016 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Tapmydata Profile

Tapmydata (CRYPTO:TAP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Tapmydata’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,193,421 coins. Tapmydata’s official Twitter account is @tapmydata

According to CryptoCompare, “TappingCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 Algorithm that enables instant, near-zero cost payments to anyone in the world. “

Buying and Selling Tapmydata

