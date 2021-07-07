Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.18.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TSHA. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist started coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TSHA opened at $19.80 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.97. The firm has a market cap of $750.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.82. Taysha Gene Therapies has a fifty-two week low of $18.16 and a fifty-two week high of $33.35.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.33). Research analysts anticipate that Taysha Gene Therapies will post -3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Sean P. Nolan acquired 1,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.35 per share, with a total value of $26,149.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,149.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul B. Manning acquired 12,000 shares of Taysha Gene Therapies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.98 per share, for a total transaction of $251,760.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 41.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Taysha Gene Therapies by 8.9% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 21,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the 1st quarter worth $248,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Taysha Gene Therapies by 23.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 17,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 3,373 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Taysha Gene Therapies by 40.0% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,119,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,719,000 after acquiring an additional 319,640 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Taysha Gene Therapies by 10.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,475 shares during the period. 44.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Taysha Gene Therapies

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; and TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome.

