Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) Receives “Buy” Rating from Chardan Capital

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Chardan Capital in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

TSHA has been the subject of several other research reports. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.21.

Get Taysha Gene Therapies alerts:

NASDAQ:TSHA opened at $19.80 on Thursday. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 12 month low of $18.16 and a 12 month high of $33.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $750.76 million and a P/E ratio of -5.82.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.33). As a group, analysts expect that Taysha Gene Therapies will post -3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Paul B. Manning bought 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.98 per share, with a total value of $251,760.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sean P. Nolan bought 1,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.35 per share, with a total value of $26,149.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,149.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 41.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSHA. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Taysha Gene Therapies by 8.9% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 21,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Taysha Gene Therapies by 10.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Taysha Gene Therapies by 23.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 17,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 3,373 shares during the last quarter. 44.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Taysha Gene Therapies

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; and TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome.

Recommended Story: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.