TD Asset Management Inc. Acquires 19,800 Shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)

TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) by 23.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 105,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 19,800 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of Hub Group worth $7,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Hub Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,109,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Hub Group in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Hub Group in the 1st quarter worth $253,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,240,935 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $419,889,000 after purchasing an additional 304,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 68.9% in the 4th quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 85,718 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,885,000 after purchasing an additional 34,954 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HUBG opened at $67.09 on Wednesday. Hub Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.18 and a 52 week high of $74.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.01.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. Hub Group had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 2.17%. The business had revenue of $919.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $943.76 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hub Group, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HUBG shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Hub Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Hub Group in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on Hub Group from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Hub Group from $58.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Hub Group from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hub Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.92.

About Hub Group

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, truck brokerage, trucking, managed transportation, freight consolidation, warehousing, last mile delivery, international transportation, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over distances of 750 miles or more.

