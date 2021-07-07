TD Asset Management Inc. Acquires 24,500 Shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) by 66.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 24,500 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.22% of Plexus worth $5,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Plexus by 122.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Plexus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Plexus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Plexus by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Plexus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Institutional investors own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on PLXS shares. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Plexus from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Sidoti upgraded Plexus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Plexus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Plexus from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Plexus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.83.

Shares of PLXS stock opened at $88.42 on Wednesday. Plexus Corp. has a 52-week low of $64.35 and a 52-week high of $101.17. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The technology company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.24. Plexus had a return on equity of 15.55% and a net margin of 4.35%. The firm had revenue of $881.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Plexus Corp. will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 2,500 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.14, for a total transaction of $235,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,816,869.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Ronnie Darroch sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.17, for a total transaction of $94,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $526,504.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,076 shares of company stock worth $1,045,755. 2.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Plexus

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

