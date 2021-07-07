TD Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,538 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $5,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,500 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,099,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 28,650 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,207,000 after buying an additional 4,712 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 871.7% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,091 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after acquiring an additional 14,435 shares during the period. Torray LLC grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Torray LLC now owns 11,170 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Teladoc Health by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 73,354 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $14,668,000 after acquiring an additional 3,354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TDOC stock opened at $163.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $25.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.75 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $153.88. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a one year low of $129.74 and a one year high of $308.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.74.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The health services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.70. The company had revenue of $453.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.12 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 47.93%. Teladoc Health’s revenue was up 150.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.40) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TDOC shares. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $275.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Teladoc Health from $300.00 to $264.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Teladoc Health from $220.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Teladoc Health from $270.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teladoc Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.77.

In other Teladoc Health news, Director Hemant Taneja sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.43, for a total transaction of $4,635,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 142,560 shares in the company, valued at $26,434,900.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total value of $362,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,368 shares of company stock worth $10,000,585. Insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, chronic condition management, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

