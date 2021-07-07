TD Asset Management Inc. Boosts Position in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)

TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,054 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,710 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Mirati Therapeutics worth $6,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,111,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 691.4% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,079 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after acquiring an additional 12,300 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 241,952 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,142,000 after acquiring an additional 30,267 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 533.1% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 291,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,940,000 after acquiring an additional 245,488 shares during the period. Finally, Darwin Global Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $57,299,000.

In related news, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.34, for a total value of $67,137.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,311,209. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles M. Baum sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.46, for a total value of $6,618,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,268,058.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRTX opened at $163.81 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.02. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.17 and a 1 year high of $249.42.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.13) by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.02) EPS. Mirati Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 96.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -10.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $208.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup raised shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $160.00 price target (down previously from $245.00) on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $255.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.92.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

