TD Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 78.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,752 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,640 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Huntington Ingalls Industries worth $5,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HII. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 57.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 183 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 75.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 197 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 63.7% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 257 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 464.0% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 282 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $193.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.29.

Huntington Ingalls Industries stock opened at $205.86 on Wednesday. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.44 and a 12-month high of $224.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $214.83.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $1.05. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 7.17%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.60%.

In other news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total value of $108,150.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,331,407.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Philip M. Bilden sold 15,809 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.60, for a total transaction of $3,440,038.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $526,374.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,434 shares of company stock worth $3,576,113. 2.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

