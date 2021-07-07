TD Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,424 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,315 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Blueprint Medicines worth $7,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BPMC. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 1.2% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,412 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. boosted its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 7.9% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,995 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. 98.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Kate Haviland sold 1,000 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.24, for a total transaction of $90,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 54,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,958,507.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 25,000 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.69, for a total transaction of $2,317,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 179,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,679,380.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BPMC. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $136.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Blueprint Medicines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.67.

Shares of BPMC opened at $85.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $89.79. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.20 and a fifty-two week high of $125.61.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.80) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $21.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.71 million. Blueprint Medicines had a net margin of 40.18% and a return on equity of 27.25%. Analysts predict that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for people with cancer and hematologic disorders, and multiple programs for genomically defined cancers, systemic mastocytosis, and cancer immunotherapy in the United States and Europe. The company is developing avapritinib for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor, which is in Phase 1b/2 trials for the treatment of advanced hepatocellular carcinoma.

