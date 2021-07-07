TD Asset Management Inc. Buys 107,550 Shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 87.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 230,688 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,550 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in News were worth $5,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of News by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,212,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,079,000 after buying an additional 12,978 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in News in the first quarter worth about $3,730,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in News during the 4th quarter worth about $982,000. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in News by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 59,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 7,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in News by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 884,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,889,000 after purchasing an additional 365,654 shares during the period. 63.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of News from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. UBS Group downgraded News from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.

NASDAQ NWSA opened at $25.54 on Wednesday. News Co. has a 52 week low of $11.56 and a 52 week high of $27.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $15.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -283.75 and a beta of 1.56.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. News had a positive return on equity of 3.26% and a negative net margin of 0.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that News Co. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

About News

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, and MarketWatch through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

