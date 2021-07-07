TD Asset Management Inc. Buys 28,362 Shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)

TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) by 52.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,953 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,362 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Hamilton Lane worth $7,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane during the 1st quarter valued at about $242,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane during the 1st quarter valued at about $250,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

HLNE opened at $92.67 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a 52-week low of $59.64 and a 52-week high of $97.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 33.92 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.16.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.20. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 52.77% and a net margin of 28.69%. The firm had revenue of $76.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This is a boost from Hamilton Lane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Hamilton Lane’s payout ratio is 51.28%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HLNE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 31st. UBS Group raised their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.75.

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

