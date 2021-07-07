TD Asset Management Inc. Decreases Position in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

TD Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 48.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,522 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $6,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of J. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group in the 1st quarter worth $86,000. Institutional investors own 86.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $128.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $124.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.38.

In other Jacobs Engineering Group news, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson bought 10,000 shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $140.22 per share, with a total value of $1,402,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 31,611 shares in the company, valued at $4,432,494.42. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Robert V. Pragada sold 21,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total transaction of $2,892,377.88. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 181,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,558,231.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock opened at $131.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.27, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.88. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.51 and a 52-week high of $145.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $137.52.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.29. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is 15.33%.

Jacobs Engineering Group Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

