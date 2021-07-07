TD Asset Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,028 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 4,756 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Diamondback Energy worth $7,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FANG. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 395 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 241.3% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 512 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 579 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 88.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FANG. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $84.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.85.

FANG stock opened at $91.17 on Wednesday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.63 and a 12 month high of $102.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.57. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 129.92% and a positive return on equity of 5.73%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $864.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.63%.

In other news, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total transaction of $447,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,985 shares in the company, valued at $5,637,157.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,100 shares of company stock worth $5,646,258 in the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

