TD Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,853 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,624 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $7,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics during the 1st quarter valued at $14,459,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,307,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,591,000 after purchasing an additional 144,119 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 556.8% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,504,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970,625 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 80.1% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,396,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,698,000 after purchasing an additional 621,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in 10x Genomics by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,331,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,986,000 after acquiring an additional 419,901 shares during the last quarter. 68.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TXG. Zacks Investment Research raised 10x Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. William Blair assumed coverage on 10x Genomics in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.70.

In related news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 41,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.84, for a total value of $7,993,205.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 60,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,647,757.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Sridhar Kosaraju sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.08, for a total value of $289,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 166,069 shares of company stock valued at $30,180,697. Corporate insiders own 11.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXG opened at $192.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $21.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.12 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.90. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.74 and a 12-month high of $208.99.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $105.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.75 million. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 13.90% and a negative net margin of 160.22%. Sell-side analysts forecast that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

