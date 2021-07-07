TD Asset Management Inc. Has $5.62 Million Stake in AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU)

TD Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 255,604 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 28,900 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of AngloGold Ashanti worth $5,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AU. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 102.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,247,725 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $334,993,000 after purchasing an additional 7,718,948 shares in the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP boosted its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 3,101,986 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $70,166,000 after buying an additional 230,000 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,630,730 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $59,507,000 after acquiring an additional 830,994 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 2.1% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,105,567 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $46,260,000 after acquiring an additional 43,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 8.7% in the first quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 2,079,700 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $45,691,000 after acquiring an additional 166,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.64% of the company’s stock.

AU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut AngloGold Ashanti from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Renaissance Capital raised AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a report on Sunday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded AngloGold Ashanti from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AngloGold Ashanti has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.46.

Shares of AngloGold Ashanti stock opened at $19.40 on Wednesday. AngloGold Ashanti Limited has a one year low of $18.18 and a one year high of $38.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.80.

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The mining company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $979.00 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that AngloGold Ashanti Limited will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company. It also produces gold, silver, uranium, and sulphuric acid; and dÃ³re bars. The company operates ten operations and three projects in eight countries in South Africa, Continental Africa, the Americas, and Australia. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

