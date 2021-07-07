TD Asset Management Inc. Has $6.19 Million Stock Holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

TD Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 15.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,122 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $6,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESS. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 0.6% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 594,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,560,000 after acquiring an additional 3,360 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 81.2% in the first quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 92,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,118,000 after acquiring an additional 41,400 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 13.3% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 297.6% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 3,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 2,842 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

ESS stock opened at $308.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 0.73. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $186.30 and a twelve month high of $316.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $298.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.45). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 6.58%. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.21%.

Several analysts have commented on ESS shares. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $277.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Essex Property Trust from $295.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $302.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Essex Property Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $296.25.

In other news, Director Thomas E. Robinson sold 2,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total value of $795,548.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,069,602.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

Featured Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.