TD Asset Management Inc. Has $6.43 Million Stock Holdings in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

TD Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) by 71.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122,501 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Avalara worth $6,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVLR. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Avalara by 91.8% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Avalara in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Invictus RG acquired a new position in Avalara in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Avalara by 427.1% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Avalara in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $109,000. 87.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Avalara news, Director Kathleen Zwickert sold 1,927 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.61, for a total value of $259,393.47. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $767,815.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.86, for a total value of $4,225,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 634,470 shares in the company, valued at $89,371,444.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,161 shares of company stock worth $13,961,743 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AVLR opened at $166.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $14.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -221.35 and a beta of 0.71. Avalara, Inc. has a one year low of $114.22 and a one year high of $185.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.39.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $153.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.12 million. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 11.77%. Avalara’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Avalara, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AVLR. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Avalara from $205.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet raised Avalara from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Avalara from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Avalara from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Avalara from $205.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Avalara presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.21.

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

