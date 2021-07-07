TD Asset Management Inc. Has $6.54 Million Stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 17.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,312 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,049 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $6,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PANW. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,667 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 452 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,873 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,462 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $298,000. Institutional investors own 81.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.84, for a total transaction of $530,760.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 56,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,005,052.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 2,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $790,600.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,115 shares of company stock worth $13,910,794. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PANW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $386.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $317.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Barclays reduced their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $565.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Palo Alto Networks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $401.15.

Shares of NYSE:PANW opened at $391.90 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $358.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.94 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $219.34 and a 52-week high of $403.00.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The network technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.00% and a negative return on equity of 10.65%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

