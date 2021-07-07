TD Asset Management Inc. Has $6.81 Million Holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

TD Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) by 38.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,109 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 16,650 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Watsco worth $6,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Watsco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,666,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Watsco by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,994,573 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $520,084,000 after buying an additional 254,261 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Watsco by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,689,071 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $961,924,000 after buying an additional 236,583 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Watsco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,126,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Watsco by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 470,180 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $122,602,000 after buying an additional 46,021 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Watsco news, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.14, for a total value of $1,617,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 13.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WSO has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Watsco in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $309.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Watsco from $244.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $260.60.

NYSE WSO opened at $286.61 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Watsco, Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.88 and a 1 year high of $307.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $288.72. The company has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.96 and a beta of 0.78.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.48. Watsco had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Watsco, Inc. will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $1.95 dividend. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.27%.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, including gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

