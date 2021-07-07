TD Asset Management Inc. Has $7.04 Million Stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

TD Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 76.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 271,894 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Datadog were worth $7,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of Datadog by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Datadog by 0.3% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 44,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,668,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Datadog by 3.1% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Datadog by 80.9% in the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. 55.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 81,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.28, for a total transaction of $6,590,832.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 328,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,705,438.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.88, for a total value of $1,588,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,750,818.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 657,791 shares of company stock valued at $57,039,244 over the last three months. 20.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Datadog from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Datadog from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Datadog from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Datadog from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Datadog from $140.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Datadog presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.00.

NASDAQ DDOG opened at $108.68 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $92.07. Datadog, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.73 and a 12 month high of $119.43. The company has a quick ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $198.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.57 million. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 2.08% and a negative net margin of 6.57%. Datadog’s quarterly revenue was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Datadog Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

