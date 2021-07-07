TD Asset Management Inc. Has $7.09 Million Holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

TD Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 39.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 360,292 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 231,931 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of Hanesbrands worth $7,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HBI. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Hanesbrands by 0.7% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 72,326 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,422,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Hanesbrands by 1.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,077 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Hanesbrands by 1.9% during the first quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 43,248 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Hanesbrands by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,125 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Hanesbrands by 74.7% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,026 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on HBI. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Hanesbrands from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Hanesbrands from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.11.

HBI opened at $17.83 on Wednesday. Hanesbrands Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.72 and a twelve month high of $22.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.52.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The textile maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 71.51% and a negative net margin of 4.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

In other news, insider Joseph W. Cavaliere acquired 13,675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.76 per share, with a total value of $256,543.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 77,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,461,103.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Cheryl K. Beebe bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.17 per share, with a total value of $95,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,939.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

