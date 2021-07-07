TD Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN)

TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) by 32.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 171,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,100 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.41% of Horace Mann Educators worth $7,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Horace Mann Educators in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Horace Mann Educators in the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Horace Mann Educators in the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Horace Mann Educators in the 1st quarter worth about $206,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Horace Mann Educators from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 17th.

Shares of NYSE HMN opened at $38.19 on Wednesday. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a 52 week low of $32.35 and a 52 week high of $44.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 0.61.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.30. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 11.62%. The business had revenue of $322.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.47%.

In other news, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 3,333 shares of Horace Mann Educators stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total transaction of $141,952.47. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Horace Mann Educators

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty, Supplemental, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which includes cancer, heart, hospital, supplemental disability, and accident coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products comprising whole life and term and indexed universal life insurance.

