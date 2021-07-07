TD Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)

TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) by 15.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 224,954 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,227 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of Pacific Biosciences of California worth $7,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PACB. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 3,175.0% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,048 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 184.4% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,295 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hershey Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the 1st quarter worth $175,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PACB opened at $33.03 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.28. The stock has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.27 and a beta of 1.12. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.57 and a fifty-two week high of $53.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 35.45 and a quick ratio of 34.97.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $29.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.66 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 43.06% and a negative net margin of 64.25%. Sell-side analysts expect that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pacific Biosciences of California news, Director William W. Ericson sold 37,500 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.89, for a total transaction of $970,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $323,625. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Pacific Biosciences of California from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet cut Pacific Biosciences of California from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.20.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides PacBio's Systems, which conduct, monitor, and analyse biochemical sequencing reactions; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

