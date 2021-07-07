TD Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,719 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,998 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of The Toro worth $7,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Toro by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,703,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,852,000 after acquiring an additional 212,353 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of The Toro by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,718,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,671,000 after acquiring an additional 153,620 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Toro by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,635,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,436,000 after acquiring an additional 19,073 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Toro by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,148,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,579,000 after acquiring an additional 498,977 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of The Toro by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,804,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,157,000 after purchasing an additional 13,035 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut The Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.33.

In other The Toro news, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 3,600 shares of The Toro stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total transaction of $384,048.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,077,913.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

The Toro stock opened at $110.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a PE ratio of 28.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.77. The Toro Company has a 1-year low of $64.06 and a 1-year high of $118.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.08.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.07. The Toro had a return on equity of 34.20% and a net margin of 11.19%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Toro Company will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The Toro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.77%.

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

