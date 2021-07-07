TD Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO)

TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 601,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,356 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.33% of Eldorado Gold worth $6,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 42.3% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 297,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after acquiring an additional 88,524 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 425.3% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 67,731 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 54,838 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in Eldorado Gold by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 25,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 5,610 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Eldorado Gold by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 271,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,927,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Eldorado Gold by 99.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the period. 54.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Eldorado Gold stock opened at $10.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.02. Eldorado Gold Co. has a 52 week low of $9.57 and a 52 week high of $14.49.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.04). Eldorado Gold had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 11.24%. The business had revenue of $224.62 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on EGO shares. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Bank of America cut shares of Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eldorado Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.86.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

