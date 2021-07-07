TD Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 15.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,769 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,829 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $6,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RCL. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 19.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,936,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,089,000 after buying an additional 2,302,013 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 15.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,992,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,978,000 after buying an additional 531,762 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 337.9% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,326,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,809,000 after buying an additional 2,567,092 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,343,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,018,000 after purchasing an additional 69,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 14.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,331,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,601,000 after purchasing an additional 291,125 shares in the last quarter. 65.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royal Caribbean Group stock opened at $82.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.12 billion, a PE ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.70. Royal Caribbean Group has a one year low of $45.71 and a one year high of $99.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $87.27.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($4.44) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.54) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $42.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.71 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Group will post -13.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RCL has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $79.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $48.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.07.

In other Royal Caribbean Group news, SVP Naftali Holtz sold 5,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.88, for a total value of $485,729.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,385 shares in the company, valued at $1,989,578.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 278,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.56, for a total value of $26,355,763.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,371,971.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 287,185 shares of company stock valued at $27,107,802. 9.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Royal Caribbean Group

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 61 ships with an aggregate capacity of approximately 137,930 berths.

