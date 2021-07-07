TD Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC)

TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) by 36.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,600 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.15% of TTEC worth $6,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in TTEC by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,185,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in TTEC by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 6,177 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in TTEC by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 102,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,464,000 after purchasing an additional 11,726 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in TTEC in the 4th quarter worth about $318,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in TTEC by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. 34.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TTEC alerts:

Shares of TTEC stock opened at $102.67 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $103.19. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 32.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.81. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $43.79 and a one year high of $113.15.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.26. TTEC had a return on equity of 39.80% and a net margin of 7.17%. The firm had revenue of $539.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Judi Hand sold 14,948 shares of TTEC stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.01, for a total transaction of $1,644,429.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 121,054 shares in the company, valued at $13,317,150.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory A. Conley sold 2,000 shares of TTEC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total value of $205,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,346 shares in the company, valued at $1,367,965. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,948 shares of company stock worth $3,499,429 over the last three months. Insiders own 60.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on TTEC. Craig Hallum raised their target price on TTEC from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on TTEC from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on TTEC from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.67.

TTEC Profile

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, focuses on the design, implementation, and delivery of transformative customer experience for various brands. It operates through TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage segments. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and delivers tech-enabled customer experience solutions through its professional services and suite of technology offerings to enabling and accelerating digital transformation for clients.

See Also: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for TTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.