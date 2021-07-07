TD Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,992 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $6,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 154.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,798,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,191,094,000 after buying an additional 14,431,463 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at $1,074,938,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 50.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,664,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $596,048,000 after acquiring an additional 4,611,036 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,080,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $304,322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,329,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,901,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $245,330,000 after acquiring an additional 177,056 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.19% of the company’s stock.

RPRX opened at $41.58 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 9.44, a quick ratio of 9.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99. Royalty Pharma plc has a 52 week low of $34.80 and a 52 week high of $53.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.47.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 44.35%. The firm had revenue of $524.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.61 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Royalty Pharma plc will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. Royalty Pharma’s payout ratio is 42.24%.

In other news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 167,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total value of $7,051,235.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 679,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,624,693.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marshall Urist sold 14,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.52, for a total value of $604,780.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,021,883 shares of company stock worth $43,868,911. Company insiders own 25.86% of the company’s stock.

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

