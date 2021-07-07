TD Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

TD Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,800 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.19% of Watts Water Technologies worth $7,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Watts Water Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 162.4% in the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 2,040.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. 76.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WTS opened at $144.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.60, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $137.51. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.19 and a fifty-two week high of $147.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $413.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.58 million. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 13.61%. Watts Water Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This is a positive change from Watts Water Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.80%.

In related news, insider Munish Nanda sold 7,883 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.85, for a total transaction of $1,070,905.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,590,931.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 25,000 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.14, for a total transaction of $3,353,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 60,515 shares of company stock worth $8,146,983. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the commercial and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

