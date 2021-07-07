TD Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 145.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,355 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,721 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $7,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 432,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,123,000 after acquiring an additional 86,232 shares during the period. National Pension Service grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 199,527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,179,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,029,000. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 258.4% in the 1st quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 93,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,227,000 after acquiring an additional 67,700 shares during the period. 65.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enphase Energy stock opened at $188.81 on Wednesday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.25 and a 12-month high of $229.04. The stock has a market cap of $25.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 219.31 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 5.20 and a quick ratio of 5.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $146.73.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $301.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.83 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 25.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Eric Branderiz sold 18,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.39, for a total value of $3,108,286.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 125,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,552,695.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mandy Yang sold 6,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.44, for a total transaction of $856,763.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 85,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,089,772. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 122,496 shares of company stock valued at $16,304,441 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ENPH. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $187.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 19th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.83.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

