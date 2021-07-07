TD Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,860 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 8,772 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of SEI Investments worth $7,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SEIC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in SEI Investments in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,825,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 185.5% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,260,338 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $76,792,000 after purchasing an additional 818,919 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 33,888.5% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 469,381 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,599,000 after purchasing an additional 468,000 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,069,478 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $61,463,000 after purchasing an additional 358,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 662,873 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,389,000 after purchasing an additional 199,939 shares in the last quarter. 67.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SEIC stock opened at $61.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.08. SEI Investments has a one year low of $48.70 and a one year high of $64.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.56.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $455.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.55 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 27.10% and a return on equity of 26.69%. SEI Investments’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that SEI Investments will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th. This is a positive change from SEI Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.67%.

SEI Investments declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, June 2nd that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the asset manager to reacquire up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SEIC. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.38.

In other SEI Investments news, Director William Doran sold 10,000 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.27, for a total value of $632,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 659,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,752,822.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 24.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

