TD Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

TD Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 849 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $6,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Snowflake by 69.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 174,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,224,000 after buying an additional 71,602 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Snowflake by 175.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,992,000 after purchasing an additional 8,305 shares in the last quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Snowflake during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Snowflake during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,177,000. Finally, Crossvault Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,324,000. 59.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SNOW opened at $239.05 on Wednesday. Snowflake Inc. has a 1 year low of $184.71 and a 1 year high of $429.00. The company has a market cap of $70.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $232.92.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $228.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.16 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SNOW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $311.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Snowflake from $248.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $280.82.

In other news, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $33,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 125,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,257,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 29,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.97, for a total value of $6,811,857.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 715,307 shares of company stock valued at $173,229,699. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

