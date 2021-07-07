TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 117 Shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

TD Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Cable One worth $6,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CABO. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cable One by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 77,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 23.9% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cable One by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Cable One by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 757,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,830,000 after buying an additional 23,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Cable One by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. 85.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CABO opened at $1,944.03 on Wednesday. Cable One, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,674.35 and a 12-month high of $2,326.80. The company has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.99 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 7.16 and a quick ratio of 7.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,803.90.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $11.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.22 by $0.97. Cable One had a net margin of 22.57% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The firm had revenue of $341.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $12.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Cable One, Inc. will post 47.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $2.50 dividend. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Cable One’s payout ratio is 22.48%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CABO shares. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Cable One in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $2,210.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Truist Securities raised Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,153.29.

In other Cable One news, insider Christopher D. Boone sold 469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,730.00, for a total value of $811,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,434 shares in the company, valued at $4,210,820. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 338 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,902.12, for a total transaction of $642,916.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,110,124.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,749 shares of company stock valued at $3,191,305. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

