TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 37,109 Shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

TD Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) by 18.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,109 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.12% of Leggett & Platt worth $7,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Leggett & Platt by 11.0% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 180,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,262,000 after acquiring an additional 17,871 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt during the 1st quarter worth $588,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 615,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,076,000 after buying an additional 7,110 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 148.1% during the 1st quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 199,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,123,000 after buying an additional 119,300 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt during the 1st quarter worth $514,000. 71.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LEG shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Leggett & Platt currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.20.

Shares of Leggett & Platt stock opened at $50.47 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $33.17 and a fifty-two week high of $59.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.38. The company has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.78, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.48.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.22. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 24.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This is a boost from Leggett & Platt’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.87%.

In other news, Director Judy C. Odom sold 15,177 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.65, for a total value of $859,777.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,867,339.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Susan R. Mccoy sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $56,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,535,528.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,677 shares of company stock valued at $1,282,302. Corporate insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to shape wires into innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

