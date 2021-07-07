TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 4,086 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

TD Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,086 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $7,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Teradyne in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 130.8% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Teradyne stock opened at $126.47 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $127.30. The stock has a market cap of $21.03 billion, a PE ratio of 28.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.27. Teradyne, Inc. has a one year low of $74.07 and a one year high of $147.90.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. Teradyne had a return on equity of 39.86% and a net margin of 25.43%. The firm had revenue of $782.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $760.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.66%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TER. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Teradyne from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Teradyne from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Teradyne from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Teradyne from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.67.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

