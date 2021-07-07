TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 4,300 Shares of Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU)

TD Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.32% of Kaiser Aluminum worth $5,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum in the 1st quarter valued at about $469,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 118.5% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 312,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,536,000 after purchasing an additional 169,517 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Kaiser Aluminum during the first quarter worth approximately $729,000. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 207.5% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 46,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,086,000 after buying an additional 31,060 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 8.6% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after buying an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter. 97.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:KALU opened at $117.79 on Wednesday. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a 12-month low of $50.49 and a 12-month high of $141.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $129.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 73.35 and a beta of 1.30.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $324.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.05 million. Kaiser Aluminum had a return on equity of 3.70% and a net margin of 0.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Kaiser Aluminum Co. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is 95.68%.

In other Kaiser Aluminum news, CFO Neal E. West sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.90, for a total transaction of $55,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keith Harvey sold 1,000 shares of Kaiser Aluminum stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.62, for a total value of $123,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,203 shares of company stock valued at $1,181,254 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KALU. TheStreet cut Kaiser Aluminum from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Kaiser Aluminum in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock.

About Kaiser Aluminum

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The company provides rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer durables, electronics, electrical, and machinery and equipment applications.

