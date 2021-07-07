TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 5,859 Shares of PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB)

TD Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,859 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of PS Business Parks worth $6,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of PS Business Parks by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 55,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,424,000 after purchasing an additional 3,482 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC boosted its position in PS Business Parks by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 3,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of PS Business Parks during the fourth quarter worth $408,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,822,000 after buying an additional 4,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 69,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,289,000 after buying an additional 5,211 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on PS Business Parks from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. KeyCorp upgraded PS Business Parks from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th.

Shares of NYSE:PSB opened at $150.70 on Wednesday. PS Business Parks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.26 and a 52 week high of $165.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.39 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.07.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.21. PS Business Parks had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 38.26%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PS Business Parks, Inc. will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. PS Business Parks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.93%.

In related news, Director Peter Schultz sold 9,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.16, for a total value of $1,523,980.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,552 shares in the company, valued at $243,912.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph D. Russell, Jr. sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.63, for a total transaction of $544,705.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,697 shares of company stock worth $2,458,761 over the last quarter. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P MidCap 400, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns, and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex, and office space. As of September 30, 2020, the Company wholly owned 27.5 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,000 commercial customers in six states.

